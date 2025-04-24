Tension in London Peace Talks: Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Crimea

During recent peace discussions in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirmed his stance on Crimea, insisting that Ukraine cannot recognize Russian control over the peninsula, despite U.S. criticism. The talks were marked by heightened emotions as five nations gathered to push peace efforts forward.

Zelenskiy, using the X social media platform, detailed the input shared by Ukraine and European countries, aiming for lasting peace. He reinforced Ukraine's adherence to its constitution and expressed confidence in international partners, particularly the USA, aligning with Ukraine's position.

The historical context of the Crimea issue dates back to Russia's 2014 annexation following a disputed referendum. Zelenskiy reiterated that the annexation opposed Ukraine's constitution, while former U.S. President Trump criticized Zelenskiy, suggesting that his stance complicates peace efforts. Trump's tensions with Zelenskiy add complexity to already strained dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)