Train Services Restored After Fatal Collision Near New Jalpaiguri Station

Train services on both the up and down lines at Rangapani near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station were fully restored on Tuesday, following a deadly collision that claimed the lives of 10 people.

The restoration of electrical traction at the accident site enabled the resumption of train operations with electric locomotives on Tuesday afternoon, according to S Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar.

Trains are currently navigating the accident spot under speed restrictions after the repair of the tracks and other components.

The Monday morning collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express had caused extensive damage to tracks and electric traction poles, officials reported.

Service on the down line, using both electric and diesel locomotives, was restored on Monday night, while diesel locomotive-run trains resumed on the up line Tuesday morning.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to the accident site on Monday evening, highlighted the critical nature of the route as it connects the northeast with the rest of the country, stressing the focus on early service restoration.

