Left Menu

Train Services Restored After Fatal Collision Near New Jalpaiguri Station

Train services at Rangapani near New Jalpaiguri station were fully restored after a collision that killed 10 people. Electrical traction and tracks were repaired, allowing operations using electric and diesel locomotives. Speed restrictions remain in place at the accident site, emphasizing the importance of quick restoration on this crucial route.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:24 IST
Train Services Restored After Fatal Collision Near New Jalpaiguri Station
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Train services on both the up and down lines at Rangapani near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station were fully restored on Tuesday, following a deadly collision that claimed the lives of 10 people.

The restoration of electrical traction at the accident site enabled the resumption of train operations with electric locomotives on Tuesday afternoon, according to S Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar.

Trains are currently navigating the accident spot under speed restrictions after the repair of the tracks and other components.

The Monday morning collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express had caused extensive damage to tracks and electric traction poles, officials reported.

Service on the down line, using both electric and diesel locomotives, was restored on Monday night, while diesel locomotive-run trains resumed on the up line Tuesday morning.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to the accident site on Monday evening, highlighted the critical nature of the route as it connects the northeast with the rest of the country, stressing the focus on early service restoration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024