Left Menu

South African Assets Surge Amid Political Unity and Market Optimism

South African assets saw significant gains bolstered by political stability following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa and ahead of talks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The rand strengthened, and stock indices ended higher, with notable gains in the banking sector. Market sentiment remains positive due to stable political conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:55 IST
South African Assets Surge Amid Political Unity and Market Optimism
AI Generated Representative Image

South African assets gained on Tuesday, building on momentum after unity government members were confirmed last week and ahead of talks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

South Africa's National Assembly sat for the first time on Friday after last month's election, where Cyril Ramaphosa of the African National Congress was re-elected as president. Ramaphosa's swearing-in will take place on Wednesday. At 1511 GMT, the rand traded at 18.09 against the dollar , about 9% stronger than its previous close.

"The domestic currency saw volatility around South Africa's elections on investor uncertainty, but has now strengthened ... as the establishment of a new government has proceeded peacefully and successfully," Investec's chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note. Six political parties have signed up to join a government of national unity including the pro-business Democratic Alliance which is favoured by markets, after the ANC lost its majority in the vote.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index gained, ending 3.3% higher, while the broader all-share index closed up 3.5%. South African shares were propped up by the banking sector , which was up 7.34%.

"At long last sa (South Africa) shares are flying ... Political situation most welcomed by Market," Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at First National Bank, said on X. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was also stronger, with the yield down 26 basis points to 9.865%.

"With South Africa's election outcome seen as promoting stability, democracy and unity, financial markets attention will likely turn to the U.S. interest rate cut timing," Bishop added. Traders will on Tuesday look for hints from Fed officials on the future interest rate path of the world's biggest economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024