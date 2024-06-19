Left Menu

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Enhance Ties in Digital Economy and Green Development

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss cooperation pacts on the digital economy and green development. This visit marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Trade, territorial claims in the South China Sea, and investment agreements in key sectors are also on the agenda.

PTI | Kaulalumpur | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:00 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Enhance Ties in Digital Economy and Green Development
Li Qiang

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to hold discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, focusing on digital economy and green development cooperation agreements as their nations mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Arriving on Tuesday to a red-carpet reception, Li emphasized the milestone as a fresh opportunity to deepen bilateral exchanges and linkages.

The meeting includes territorial claim issues in the South China Sea and a new five-year economic cooperation deal, emphasizing high-level manufacturing and the digital economy. Trade between the nations, valued at $98.8 billion last year, highlights China's role as Malaysia's key trading partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024