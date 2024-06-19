Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Enhance Ties in Digital Economy and Green Development
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss cooperation pacts on the digital economy and green development. This visit marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Trade, territorial claims in the South China Sea, and investment agreements in key sectors are also on the agenda.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to hold discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, focusing on digital economy and green development cooperation agreements as their nations mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.
Arriving on Tuesday to a red-carpet reception, Li emphasized the milestone as a fresh opportunity to deepen bilateral exchanges and linkages.
The meeting includes territorial claim issues in the South China Sea and a new five-year economic cooperation deal, emphasizing high-level manufacturing and the digital economy. Trade between the nations, valued at $98.8 billion last year, highlights China's role as Malaysia's key trading partner.
