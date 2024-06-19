Left Menu

Deadly Blasts Rock Chad's Capital: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured

At least nine people were killed and more than 46 injured in explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital. The blasts sent shells flying into nearby homes, causing significant damage and fear among residents. President Mahamat Idriss Deby visited the affected area on Wednesday.

Deadly Blasts Rock Chad's Capital: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured
At least nine people were killed and more than 46 injured in blasts caused by a fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital on Tuesday night, health minister Abdelmadjid Abderahim said. The death toll could rise as many people suffered serious injuries, Abderahim told reporters on Wednesday.

The explosions lit up the night sky over the military base near the central African nation's main international airport and sent spent shells flying into nearby homes where terrified residents struggled to find cover. On Wednesday morning President Mahamat Idriss Deby visited the site where wrecked cars and twisted metal littered the ground around a crater.

