Punjab Roadways Contractual Workers' Strike Halts State Bus Services
Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways went on a strike due to unpaid salaries, affecting bus services statewide. Union president Satnam Singh said drivers and conductors have not been paid for a month, compelling the strike. Protests were held at various bus stands, demanding timely salary payments.
Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways staged a day-long strike on Wednesday, protesting against delayed salary payments.
The strike disrupted bus services across the state, stranding passengers at several bus stands. Union president Satnam Singh highlighted the difficulties faced by drivers and conductors who have not received their wages for the past month.
Singh emphasized that the workers were compelled to strike due to the financial hardships caused by salary delays, urging the government to ensure timely payments. Protests were held at various bus stands, including a notable one in Hoshiarpur led by district president Raminder Singh.
