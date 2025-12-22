Left Menu

Odisha Government Probes Alleged Irregularities in Forest Vehicle Procurement

The Odisha government has initiated a special audit into potential irregularities surrounding the procurement and customisation of 51 all-terrain vehicles for use in forests, at a total cost of Rs 12.35 crore. Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia emphasized prompt action and potential consequences for any wrongdoing.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:29 IST
The Odisha government has launched a special audit into possible irregularities in the procurement and customization of 51 all-terrain vehicles bought for Rs 12.35 crore to aid forest staff. The Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, issued the order.

The audit will scrutinize the procurement and customization process of these vehicles, which involved Rs 7.1 crore for purchasing and Rs 5.25 crore for modifications. The special audit aims to determine if there was unnecessary expenditure in the process.

Minister Singhkhuntia has asserted that any discovered misconduct will result in decisive action. The vehicles, designed to carry 21 types of items, serve critical roles in wildlife protection and forest management. The urgency of this matter was highlighted in the state assembly debate last March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

