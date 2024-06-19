Karnataka's Vision 2032: Aiming for $1 Trillion GDP through Industrial Growth
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka aims for a 15-16% annual industrial growth rate to achieve a $1 trillion GDP by 2032. The Global Investor Meet 2025 will showcase the state's initiatives and policies to attract global investors and promote balanced regional development through sector-specific clusters.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that Karnataka aims to achieve an annual industrial growth rate of 15-16% with the goal of reaching a $1 trillion GDP by 2032.
Speaking at the curtain-raiser for 'Invest Karnataka 2025', Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's 9.3% growth rate over the past decade and its plans to extend industrial development to rural areas, particularly Kalyana Karnataka.
Focus will be on balanced regional development, leveraging local expertise and developing clusters in electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more. Karnataka aims to position itself as a leader in the global supply chain through proactive policies and incentives to attract investors. Preparations for GIM 2025 include global roadshows and high-profile events to showcase the state's manufacturing ecosystem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Poll result has destroyed Modi's popularity; people accepted Rahul Gandhi": K'taka CM Siddaramaiah
Jindal Stainless Completes Acquisition of Evergreat International Investment
Siddaramaiah Declares Modi's Popularity Diminished: No Moral Right for PM
Korea Pledges $14 Billion for African Investments at Inaugural Korea-Africa Summit
BJPs narrow majority shifts focus to rural spending and increased private investments