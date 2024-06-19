Tragic Collision in West Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured
Two people were killed and one was injured after their car collided with a water tanker truck in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The accident occurred near the Tilak Nagar flyover. The victims were taken to the hospital where two were declared dead, and one is undergoing treatment. The truck driver was arrested.
- Country:
- India
Two people were killed and one was injured after their car crashed into a truck carrying a water tanker in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred on Tuesday night near the Tilak Nagar flyover, and a PCR call prompted police to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, officials found the car severely damaged with three passengers inside.
The passengers, identified as Jagrit Vaid and Vedant Arora, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Ananya Sehgal is currently undergoing treatment. Police have arrested the truck driver, Bharat Ray, 34, and seized the vehicle after deploying six traffic police teams to locate it using CCTV footage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Advocates Tech Solutions Against Counterfeiting and Unlicensed Hotels
Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police files charge sheet against six accused.
3 dead in fire at a food processing unit in Narela Industrial Area in early hours of Saturday: Delhi Police.
Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police files chargesheet against six accused
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Gas Cylinder Operation, Arrests Two