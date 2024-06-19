Left Menu

Tragic Collision in West Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured

Two people were killed and one was injured after their car collided with a water tanker truck in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The accident occurred near the Tilak Nagar flyover. The victims were taken to the hospital where two were declared dead, and one is undergoing treatment. The truck driver was arrested.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:28 IST
Tragic Collision in West Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and one was injured after their car crashed into a truck carrying a water tanker in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near the Tilak Nagar flyover, and a PCR call prompted police to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, officials found the car severely damaged with three passengers inside.

The passengers, identified as Jagrit Vaid and Vedant Arora, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Ananya Sehgal is currently undergoing treatment. Police have arrested the truck driver, Bharat Ray, 34, and seized the vehicle after deploying six traffic police teams to locate it using CCTV footage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024