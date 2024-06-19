Tragic Collision in West Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured

Two people were killed and one was injured after their car crashed into a truck carrying a water tanker in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near the Tilak Nagar flyover, and a PCR call prompted police to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, officials found the car severely damaged with three passengers inside.

The passengers, identified as Jagrit Vaid and Vedant Arora, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Ananya Sehgal is currently undergoing treatment. Police have arrested the truck driver, Bharat Ray, 34, and seized the vehicle after deploying six traffic police teams to locate it using CCTV footage.

