REA India Secures Top-5 Spot Among India's Best Workplaces for 2024

REA India, owning Housing.com and PropTiger.com, is ranked 5th among India’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This accolade highlights the company's consistent recognition for fostering a supportive and innovative workplace culture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

REA India, proprietor of Housing.com and PropTiger.com, has achieved 5th place in India's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024 by the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute. This marks the second consecutive year it has been featured in the top 5 and the fourth time in the top 25.

The Gurgaon-based organization, noted for its leadership in the PropTech domain, is also recognized as India's Best Workplaces in Retail 2024 (e-commerce category) and Best Workplaces in Building a Culture of Innovation by ALL by Great Place to Work® India. The company's ongoing commitment to a high-performance and people-centric culture is key to its repeated accolades.

According to CEO Dhruv Agarwala, the company's strategic focus on empowering employees has been instrumental in its success. Initiatives such as the introduction of a structured career progression plan and partnerships with prestigious business schools for leadership development underscore REA India's dedication to fostering employee growth. The popular EmpowHER program further highlights the company's inclusive approach.

