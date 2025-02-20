Left Menu

Lingaro India Achieves Prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification

Lingaro India, part of the international tech group Lingaro, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® based on its commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture. The certification reflects the company's dedication to employee satisfaction, trust, and growth, with impressive survey results highlighting its achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:32 IST
Suresh Ramamoorthy, Country Head of Lingaro Group. Image Credit: ANI
Lingaro India, an arm of the globally recognized Lingaro Group from Poland, has been distinguished with the illustrious Great Place to Work® certification. This accolade underscores Lingaro's steadfast commitment to establishing an exemplary workplace environment.

The certification process draws on the globally respected Trust Index™ Employee Survey, which assesses companies on management credibility, respect, fairness, employee pride, and camaraderie. Lingaro India's survey scores are remarkably high, with a participation rate of 94.39%, demonstrating strong employee engagement in promoting a positive corporate atmosphere.

Mr. Suresh Ramamoorthy, the Country Head of Lingaro India, stated, "This recognition mirrors our dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees are esteemed and motivated to advance our mission of data-driven transformation. As we broaden our influence across India, we remain dedicated to investing in our people as the key driver of innovation and effective solutions."

(With inputs from agencies.)

