Lingaro India Achieves Prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification
Lingaro India, part of the international tech group Lingaro, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® based on its commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture. The certification reflects the company's dedication to employee satisfaction, trust, and growth, with impressive survey results highlighting its achievements.
- Country:
- India
Lingaro India, an arm of the globally recognized Lingaro Group from Poland, has been distinguished with the illustrious Great Place to Work® certification. This accolade underscores Lingaro's steadfast commitment to establishing an exemplary workplace environment.
The certification process draws on the globally respected Trust Index™ Employee Survey, which assesses companies on management credibility, respect, fairness, employee pride, and camaraderie. Lingaro India's survey scores are remarkably high, with a participation rate of 94.39%, demonstrating strong employee engagement in promoting a positive corporate atmosphere.
Mr. Suresh Ramamoorthy, the Country Head of Lingaro India, stated, "This recognition mirrors our dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees are esteemed and motivated to advance our mission of data-driven transformation. As we broaden our influence across India, we remain dedicated to investing in our people as the key driver of innovation and effective solutions."
