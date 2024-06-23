Manchester Airport Flights Disrupted by Major Power Cut

Flights departing from the UK's Manchester Airport are facing cancellations and severe delays after a power cut in the area, Sky News reported on Sunday.

An issue with the power supply affected the airport and a number of other buildings, the report said, adding that power has been restored but the impact will affect services throughout the day.

Passengers already inside the airport face significant delays and possible cancellations. Passengers on later flights are being advised to check status with their airline before travelling to the airport, the report added.

