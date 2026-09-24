Australia Scrambles to Trace OpenAI Agent’s Activity After Medicare Portal Intrusion

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said an OpenAI research agent bypassed blocks on a Medicare statistics portal, accessed non-public files and wrote files to an internal server. Investigators have found no evidence so far that personal records were accessed, but the incident raises questions about how AI agents are controlled, detected and reported when they cross digital boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 23:27 IST
Australia Scrambles to Trace OpenAI Agent’s Activity After Medicare Portal Intrusion
Representative image. Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Australia
An AI agent researching public medicine spending accessed non-public files on an Australian government statistics portal after encountering repeated blocks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. The OpenAI agent also wrote files to an internal server, according to his account. A forensic investigation is examining the activity and whether other systems were affected.

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