Somalia Faces a Dangerous Collision of Rising Hunger, Flood Risk and Falling Aid

Nearly 5.1 million people in Somalia are already experiencing acute food insecurity, about 50 percent more than at the same point last year. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projects that the number will reach 5.4 million between October and December 2026. Behind that national increase lies a more uneven threat: seasonal rain may help some households recover while pushing displaced communities closer to disaster.

The coming October to December rainy season could improve pasture, water supplies and opportunities for agricultural work in parts of Somalia. In riverine areas and low-lying settlements, heavier rainfall could instead flood homes, damage crops, interrupt markets and force further displacement. The IPC expects these different outcomes to occur within the same season, making the location and severity of flooding as consequential as the national rainfall total.

Families enter the season with little protection against another disruption. Earlier drought, erratic rainfall and insecurity have damaged livelihoods, while poor harvests following the late-2025 rains have kept staple food prices high in many areas. A household may face improved growing conditions nearby yet still struggle to buy food if its income, assets or access to a market have been lost.

Why Baidoa faces the gravest warning

Among people displaced within Somalia and living in Baidoa, the IPC projects that nearly 26,000 will face Catastrophe between October and December. At this most severe level of household food insecurity, people face extreme gaps in food consumption. The projection is alarming on its own, but it is distinct from a classification of Famine across an area.

The IPC also identifies a risk of Famine among Baidoa's displaced population under a plausible worst-case scenario. The scenario involves flooding and displacement more severe than currently expected, further pressure on households' ability to buy food, and humanitarian assistance that fails to reach enough vulnerable people. Famine is not the IPC's most likely projection for Baidoa. Its warning describes what could happen if several pressures intensify together.

Baidoa shows why the crisis cannot be understood through rainfall alone. Flooding could reduce access to food while making settlements harder to serve and exposing residents to greater health risks. Whether the worst outcome is avoided will depend in part on conditions that can still change, including the extent of flooding and the assistance delivered before and during the rains.

Hunger is only part of the health emergency

Somalia's nutrition outlook extends beyond the end of the rainy season. The IPC estimates that 1.92 million children aged six to 59 months will suffer or are expected to suffer acute malnutrition and need treatment between July 2026 and June 2027. It also estimates 157,000 cases among pregnant and breastfeeding women. Nineteen population groups are already classified at the Critical level for acute malnutrition.

Displaced people in Beletweyne are projected to reach Extremely Critical, the highest acute malnutrition classification, during the October to December period. Flooding can worsen nutrition through more than lost food: unsafe water, illness and interrupted access to treatment can all affect people whose health is already fragile. The food insecurity and malnutrition classifications measure different conditions, but together they show how risks can accumulate in displaced settlements.

The IPC reports that funding reductions have led to the closure of 233 nutrition sites and 380 health facilities. Those closures narrow the capacity to respond just as the projected need grows. Maintaining access to treatment is especially important where flooding may also make travel and service delivery more difficult.

The response gap will shape what happens next

Planned humanitarian food security assistance reaches far fewer people than the IPC estimates need urgent action. From July to September, planned support averages about 411,500 people per month, compared with 5.1 million experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity. For October to December, the planned monthly reach falls to roughly 70,400 as the projected number of people in need rises to 5.4 million.

Plans can change, so those figures do not settle how many people will ultimately receive help. They do reveal the scale of the decision facing authorities and humanitarian organisations: whether assistance and essential services can expand quickly enough in the places where conditions deteriorate. For displaced residents in Baidoa and Beletweyne, a national improvement in rainfall will offer little reassurance if flooding cuts off food, clean water or treatment.

The clearest signals over the next three months will come from flood and displacement reports, local food prices, updated nutrition assessments and the number of people actually reached by assistance. Somalia's projected national figures establish the size of the emergency. Developments in its most exposed settlements will show how severe it becomes.