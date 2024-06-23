Canara Bank's X Handle Compromised, Investigation Underway

In a recent cybersecurity incident, state-owned Canara Bank announced on Sunday that its X handle, previously known as Twitter, has been compromised. The bank's official statement requested customers not to interact with the compromised social media handle until the issue is resolved.

According to Canara Bank, specialized teams are investigating the matter and are in close collaboration with X to restore access to the official account swiftly. The bank assured all concerned parties that updates will be provided as soon as access is regained.

The bank has also advised customers to visit the nearest bank branches or use its official website and online channels for further information and services during this period.

