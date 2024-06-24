Allianz Global Investors Takes 2% Stake in China's Guomin Pension

Allianz Global Investors (AGI), one of the investment arms of German insurer Allianz, has become the first foreign company to own a stake in China's pension insurance giant Guomin Pension.

AGI has been permitted to subscribe to newly-issued shares representing a 2% holding in the company worth 228 million yuan ($31.40 million), the pension firm said in a statement issued Monday.

Guomin Pension, jointly launched by China's largest banks and insurers, was established in 2022 to promote the development of the country's private pension market. ($1 = 7.2617 Chinese yuan renminbi)

