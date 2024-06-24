West Bengal Transport Department Introduces Ladies' Special Buses in Kolkata

The West Bengal Transport Department is set to enhance the safety and comfort of women commuters by introducing two exclusive ladies' special buses in Kolkata starting June 25, a senior state official announced on Monday.

These buses will travel from Howrah Station towards Ballygunge, covering areas of central and south Kolkata. The initiative aims to assist commuters from districts along the Howrah-Bandel line, offering a crucial connection from the terminal station to workplaces along the route during morning rush hours.

The non-AC buses, scheduled to depart Howrah at 9.30 am and 10 am, will feature women conductors and regulated boarding to prevent overcrowding, ensuring that only women are allowed to board the buses at each stop, the official confirmed.

The service will be inaugurated in the presence of Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty. Timings have been meticulously coordinated with the arrival of ladies' special trains on the Howrah-Burdwan line of Eastern Railway and the Howrah-Kharagpur line of South-Eastern Railway.

'Ladies Special' will be prominently displayed on route boards to deter non-compliant passengers. Initially introducing two buses, the department may consider expanding the fleet if required, the official added.

Plans are also in place to introduce similar services from Sealdah station for women commuters. Discussions are underway to extend the Howrah-Ballygunge ladies' special bus service to afternoon rush hours.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty are devoted to this service, which is part of broader women's empowerment initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in public transport.

Tapan Bandyopadhyay from the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate welcomed the initiative, and Sayantani Roy, a commuter, expressed her relief at the forthcoming service, hoping for its eventual extension to afternoon hours.

