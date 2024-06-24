AfDB and African Solidarity Fund Forge Partnership for Enhanced Cooperation

The African Development Bank and the African Solidarity Fund (ASF) have signed a letter of intent to strengthen their working relationship and synergy. This strategic partnership was formalized by Aida Ngom, Director of the Private Sector Development Department of the African Development Bank Group, and Abdourahmane Diallo, Managing Director of the African Solidarity Fund, during the opening ceremony of the third Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors of the ASF.

The partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing cooperation between the two institutions, focusing on knowledge-sharing and technical assistance in areas related to risk management and the organizational and management structures of the ASF.

Abdourahmane Diallo highlighted the signing as a symbol of an ambitious and promising partnership. He emphasized the unwavering commitment of his teams to completing ongoing work, which includes dynamic collaboration on the Bank's projects and programs aimed at young people, women, and other target groups across Africa. "This approach reflects the African Solidarity Fund's commitment to promoting inclusive and sustainable development on the continent," he said.

Aida Ngom expressed the African Development Bank's enthusiasm for the partnership, noting the strategic importance of the African Solidarity Fund. "We look forward to our two institutions working more closely together via this strategic partnership," she stated.

This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both institutions to foster inclusive and sustainable development across Africa, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders and enhancing the impact of their initiatives.