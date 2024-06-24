AP Chambers Launches Helpdesk to Attract NRI Investments

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has unveiled plans to launch a helpdesk aimed at assisting non-resident Indians (NRIs) interested in investing within the state.

In a comprehensive outreach effort, AP Chambers have connected with approximately 300 NRIs from around the world to solicit investments. The federation aims to foster sector-specific virtual meetings, focusing on industries with significant growth potential including food processing, IT, pharmaceuticals, and more.

P Bhaskar Rao, president of AP Chambers, is currently on a U.S. tour to promote these opportunities. The initiative also saw participation from JA Chowdary, who shared insights about the proposed 'Startup Bus Yatra'. The event has generated considerable interest among NRIs, who plan to visit Andhra Pradesh in the coming months to further discuss their investment plans, with the promise of local support from AP Chambers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)