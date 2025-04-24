Left Menu

Rising Success: Tamil Nadu's Civil Services Triumph Under 'Naan Mudhalvan Thittam'

The Naan Mudhalvan Thittam program in Tamil Nadu, aimed at improving students' skills, has increased the state's pass rate in the civil services examination. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that 57 candidates had cleared the exam, with 50 benefiting from the scheme. A new coaching center is planned in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a marked improvement in its civil services examination results, thanks to the Naan Mudhalvan Thittam initiative. The program, endorsed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, focuses on honing students' skills, which has led to an increase in the success rate this year.

The government-backed scheme provides financial assistance and comprehensive coaching for aspirants. This year, 57 candidates from Tamil Nadu have cleared the highly competitive exam, a notable rise from previous years, largely due to the program's benefits.

Looking ahead, plans are in place to establish a dedicated coaching center in Chennai, offering modern facilities to further support aspiring candidates. The initiative underscores the Dravidian model government's commitment to realizing the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

