Supreme Court Proposes Special Courts to Tackle Delhi's Crime Surge

The Supreme Court suggested setting up special courts to expedite trials against gangsters in Delhi amid an alarming rise in crime. Justice Surya Kant highlighted delays leading to bail gains for criminals. A notable case saw a witness murdered to prevent her court testimony, underscoring the organized crime challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:40 IST
The Supreme Court has mooted the creation of special courts to expedite trials involving Delhi's notorious gangsters, following concerns over 95 active criminal groups in the capital. This move comes as Justice Surya Kant identified that delayed trials enable gangsters to misuse the legal process and secure bail.

Justice Kant's stern remarks highlighted a troubling trend: witness intimidation and murder. Citing a recent case, he noted that a young girl, a witness in a murder case, was brutally killed to prevent her testimony. Such premeditated acts underscore the challenges posed by organized crime in the region.

The Delhi government's counsel, S.D. Sanjay, revealed ongoing discussions with the prosecution over consolidating several criminal cases tied to gangster Mahesh Khatri. The Supreme Court directed authorities to present a proposal for setting up specialized courts within three weeks, ensuring faster legal proceedings against these criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

