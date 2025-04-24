Pharmaceutical Giants Brace for Potential Tariff Impact Under Trump's Policies
Major drugmakers like Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Sanofi, and Roche are preparing for possible tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector under President Trump's administration. They are adjusting inventories and exploring increased production in the U.S. to mitigate impacts, while maintaining discussions for tariff exemptions.
As President Donald Trump hints at introducing tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector, leading drugmakers such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Sanofi, and Roche are poised for impact. The industry, unlike others, remains largely unfazed in the short term, but companies are taking strategic steps to buffer potential repercussions.
First-quarter earnings revealed robust performances from key players, with Bristol making a significant profit forecast adjustment. Despite current exemptions from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the prospect of upcoming levies has prompted investigations into pharmaceutical imports, urging industry giants to consider shifting production closer to where their medicines are sold.
In anticipation, several companies are investing in U.S. manufacturing. Roche announced a $50 billion investment over the next five years, while Merck is building inventory to counter tariffs impacting their cancer drug, Keytruda. Talks for tariff exemptions continue, emphasizing potential supply chain disruptions and patient impact if sector-wide tariffs are enforced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drugmaker
- tariffs
- Trump
- pharmaceutical sector
- manufacturing
- imports
- investments
- Roche
- Merck
- Sanofi
ALSO READ
Trump Announces Major Tariff on Pharmaceutical Imports
Trade Tensions Stir Asian Shift From U.S. Agricultural Imports
Controversial Investments: Intel's CEO and His Ties to China
China Retaliates Against Trump's Tariffs by Limiting Hollywood Imports
India's Electronic Manufacturing Policy to Amplify Value by 50%