Pharmaceutical Giants Brace for Potential Tariff Impact Under Trump's Policies

As President Donald Trump hints at introducing tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector, leading drugmakers such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Sanofi, and Roche are poised for impact. The industry, unlike others, remains largely unfazed in the short term, but companies are taking strategic steps to buffer potential repercussions.

First-quarter earnings revealed robust performances from key players, with Bristol making a significant profit forecast adjustment. Despite current exemptions from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the prospect of upcoming levies has prompted investigations into pharmaceutical imports, urging industry giants to consider shifting production closer to where their medicines are sold.

In anticipation, several companies are investing in U.S. manufacturing. Roche announced a $50 billion investment over the next five years, while Merck is building inventory to counter tariffs impacting their cancer drug, Keytruda. Talks for tariff exemptions continue, emphasizing potential supply chain disruptions and patient impact if sector-wide tariffs are enforced.

