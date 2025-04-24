Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Giants Brace for Potential Tariff Impact Under Trump's Policies

Major drugmakers like Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Sanofi, and Roche are preparing for possible tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector under President Trump's administration. They are adjusting inventories and exploring increased production in the U.S. to mitigate impacts, while maintaining discussions for tariff exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:39 IST
Pharmaceutical Giants Brace for Potential Tariff Impact Under Trump's Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As President Donald Trump hints at introducing tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector, leading drugmakers such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Sanofi, and Roche are poised for impact. The industry, unlike others, remains largely unfazed in the short term, but companies are taking strategic steps to buffer potential repercussions.

First-quarter earnings revealed robust performances from key players, with Bristol making a significant profit forecast adjustment. Despite current exemptions from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the prospect of upcoming levies has prompted investigations into pharmaceutical imports, urging industry giants to consider shifting production closer to where their medicines are sold.

In anticipation, several companies are investing in U.S. manufacturing. Roche announced a $50 billion investment over the next five years, while Merck is building inventory to counter tariffs impacting their cancer drug, Keytruda. Talks for tariff exemptions continue, emphasizing potential supply chain disruptions and patient impact if sector-wide tariffs are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025