A car collided Monday with a motorcycle police escort for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the German city of Stuttgart, killing one police officer and severely injuring another, police said.

The accident occurred while Orban was en route to Stuttgart Airport following a European Championship soccer match involving Hungary's national team. The collision transpired when a car, making an attempted left turn, struck an officer on a motorcycle, resulting in a tragic chain reaction. The officer was thrown into another officer stationed at a closed intersection, leading to the death of the first officer and grievous injuries to the second. The Stuttgart police confirmed that the car driver apparently did not notice that the intersection was closed to traffic.

