US and India: A Multiplicative Partnership for Economic Growth
US envoy Eric Garcetti highlights the 'multiplicative' relationship between India and the US. Speaking at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, he emphasized the growing two-way investments and the success of the Indian-American community. JSW Steel's $140 million investment in Texas signifies deeper economic ties and mutual growth.
The relationship between India and the United States has reached unprecedented heights, according to US envoy to India, Eric Garcetti. Speaking at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Garcetti described the relationship as not just 'additive' but 'multiplicative'.
The event underscored the importance of the Indian-American community, which Garcetti hailed as America's most successful immigrant group. He shared that the community now constitutes 1.5% of the US population while contributing 6% of the country's taxes.
Highlighting a landmark investment, Garcetti announced that India's JSW Steel will invest $140 million in Bayton, Texas. This significant move is expected to create over 800 jobs, reinforcing the bilateral economic partnership and symbolizing a new era of two-way investment flows.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
