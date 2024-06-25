Ashok Soota Sells Stake in Happiest Minds Technologies
Ashok Soota, the promoter and executive chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies, sold a 6% stake in the IT consulting firm through a bulk deal. The sale fetched approximately Rs 762.77 crore. Following this, his shareholding in the company dropped from 50.13% to 44.13%.
- Country:
- India
A significant transaction has taken place in the IT consulting sector as Ashok Soota, the promoter and executive chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies, sold a 6% stake in the company. The shares were sold in the open market via a bulk deal, fetching an average price of Rs 834.87 each, amounting to a total deal value of approximately Rs 762.77 crore.
This move reduces Soota's shareholding in the company from 50.13% to 44.13%. As per the mandatory disclosures under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers regulations, details about the buyers remain undisclosed.
Last year, Soota had sold a smaller 1.11% stake in the company. The recent performance of Happiest Minds Technologies has been robust, with a 24.83% increase in consolidated net profit recorded in the last quarter ending March 2024. Despite these positive financial indicators, shares of Happiest Minds Technologies saw a significant fall of 9.44% on BSE, closing at Rs 830.45 on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tesla Shareholder Vote: Will Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay Package Be Reinstated?
Tesla Shareholder Resolutions Pass by Wide Margins
Tesla Shareholders Approve Musk's Pay and Delaware Move by Large Margins
Tesla Shareholder Resolutions Soar with Musk's Backing
Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package Approved by Tesla Shareholders