Aditya Birla Group Invests $50 Million in Texas R&D Center for Greener Epoxy Resins

Aditya Birla Group is starting a $50 million manufacturing and R&D center in Beaumont, Texas. This facility will produce epoxy resins and focus on greener, sustainable solutions. The development marks the group's fourth global expansion and highlights America's commitment to innovative, eco-friendly business practices.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Aditya Birla Group has announced a significant investment of $50 million to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing and research and development (R&D) center in Beaumont, Texas. The move aims to bolster the group's epoxy resin production capabilities, which are crucial for various consumer and industrial products.

Scott Bastion, Aditya Birla Group's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized that this facility will house an application development center and an R&D team. 'We look forward to commissioning that site in the next 15 to 20 months,' Bastion said. 'We aim to provide greener, sustainable solutions to expand the global footprint of our epoxy business.'

The investment underscores Aditya Birla Group's commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, praised the initiative as a testament to America's ability to attract forward-thinking businesses. 'Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly options, and Aditya Birla Group is poised to lead in the greenification of the epoxy industry,' Venkataraman remarked during the Select USA Summit, attended by over 250 businesses from India.

