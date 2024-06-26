Left Menu

21BY72 Startup Summit: Shaping Surat as India’s Next Startup Hub

The 21BY72 Startup Summit in Surat attracted over 20,000 participants, including 200+ startup founders and 600+ investors. Organized by IVY Growth Associates, the event focused on networking, learning, and engagement, aiming to elevate Surat on the global startup map by connecting startups with investors from various regions.

Updated: 26-06-2024 17:28 IST
The bustling city of Surat hosted the grand 21BY72 Startup Summit, attracting more than 20,000 participants, among them over 200 startup founders and 600 investors. Organized by IVY Growth Associates, this event focused on accelerating the startup ecosystem by providing invaluable networking, learning, and engagement opportunities. The summit, held on June 15 and 16, was a collaborative effort with SteamHouse India and supported by Ayaani Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery.

Noteworthy speakers included Anupam Mittal, Founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank judge, who emphasized the significance of evolving beyond traditional industries like textiles and diamonds in Surat. Bollywood actress Radhika Madan also highlighted the need for innovation and empowerment in business.

The summit's key highlight was the Trailblazer Mine event, where 100 startups presented their ideas to eminent investors and industry leaders. IVY Growth Associates is on a mission to promote angel investing and integrate Surat into the global startup ecosystem.

