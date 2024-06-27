Traffic Chaos: Container Overturns on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Traffic on the busy Mumbai-Nashik highway was disrupted for more than three hours early Thursday after a container truck overturned at Majiwada in Thane city, Maharashtra, a civic official reported. The vehicle was en route to Nashik from Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway when the accident occurred near Viviana Mall around 4 am, he added.

The truck crashed into the road divider, causing a street pole to fall and resulting in an oil spill. The truck's driver fled the scene immediately after the incident, according to the official.

Vehicle movement was affected for approximately 3.5 hours before normal traffic resumed after the road was cleared, the official confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)