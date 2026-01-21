Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Labourers in Assam

Three labourers lost their lives during a well-digging project in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The workers fell into a pit while working in Disama village. Despite rescue efforts, all were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. An inquiry is underway to determine the incident's details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:16 IST
Three labourers tragically died while engaged in a well-digging project in Assam's remote Karbi Anglong district, officials have confirmed.

The accident occurred in Disama village on Tuesday evening when the daily-wage workers fell into a pit. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Despite swift rescue operations, all three individuals were declared dead upon arrival at Diphu Medical College and Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the incident's precise circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

