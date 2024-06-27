Left Menu

Yatra Online Ranked Among Top 100 Franchise Brands for 2024

Yatra Online Limited, India's top corporate travel service provider, has been honored as one of the Top 100 Franchise Brands for 2024 by Franchise India. This recognition highlights Yatra's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and franchisee support within the travel industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:53 IST
Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider and top online travel company, has been acknowledged as one of the Top 100 Franchise Brands for 2024 by Franchise India. This annual survey recognizes franchises for their outstanding performance, growth, and excellence.

The inclusion on this prestigious list showcases Yatra's unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled travel solutions and services to both customers and business partners. CEO Dhruv Shringi expressed his delight at this achievement, attributing it to innovation, quality, and service excellence.

Yatra's focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancements has positioned it as a preferred choice among travelers. The company continues to expand its franchise network and service offerings, maintaining its reputation as a leader in the travel industry.

