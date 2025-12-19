Left Menu

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

The yen remains weak as traders await the Bank of Japan's decision on interest rates. There is certainty about a potential hike, but the market is focused on the central bank's communication strategy. Meanwhile, the euro dipped slightly after ECB's cautious stance, amidst global financial market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 06:07 IST
The yen hovered near recent lows on Friday as traders awaited the Bank of Japan's decision on whether it will maintain its current trajectory of interest rate hikes into next year. The euro likewise saw a slight dip after the central bank refrained from suggesting any impending rate hikes.

Early Asia morning trading saw the dollar at 155.59 yen, a fraction above the yen's 10-month low in November, as concerns about Japan's fiscal health and tardiness in raising rates persisted. Speculation is rife that the BOJ will raise short-term rates by 25 basis points to 0.75%, following prior hints from Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Elsewhere, the euro dipped 0.1%, and other global currencies like the Norwegian crown and Chinese yuan saw minor movements. Investors are keenly observing the impact of central bank decisions worldwide, looking for signs of economic stability and strategic shifts in monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

