Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

On Friday, Asian share markets witnessed a rebound as a resurgence in technology stocks propelled Wall Street upward. Investors are closely monitoring the Bank of Japan, which is expected to announce a hike in interest rates, potentially influencing currencies and bonds significantly.

U.S. consumer price inflation experienced an unexpected slowdown to 2.7%, influenced by the government shutdown. Analysts urge caution, suggesting the figures may not be accurate indicators. Despite this, projections for the Federal Reserve indicate a slight change, with a potential rate cut in January implied at 27% and an increase in March projections.

Other global markets saw the ECB and the Bank of England adopting hawkish stances on monetary policies, causing brief fluctuations in currency values. Meanwhile, the commodity market remains stable, with gold, silver, palladium, and oil maintaining their positions amid geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.

