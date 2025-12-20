Bridgewater Associates to Launch Major Employee Ownership Program

Hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates is poised to dramatically expand employee ownership next year, with plans to see over 60% of its staff holding equity stakes, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

This represents a significant shift from the current scenario, where only about 1% of employees own shares, according to an insider source. The initiative was revealed in a memo from Chief Executive Nir Bar Dea, timed with the firm's 50th anniversary and coinciding with a stellar performance by the Pure Alpha fund, its flagship macro investment.

Despite the announcement, Reuters has not confirmed how much of the company will be allocated to employees or the specific conditions of the equity offer.

