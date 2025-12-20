Left Menu

Bridgewater Associates to Launch Major Employee Ownership Program

Bridgewater Associates is set to significantly increase employee ownership, allowing over 60% of staff to own equity. Announced by CEO Nir Bar Dea, this initiative aligns with the firm's 50th anniversary and follows strong performance of its Pure Alpha fund. Current employee ownership is just 1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 03:36 IST
Hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates is poised to dramatically expand employee ownership next year, with plans to see over 60% of its staff holding equity stakes, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

This represents a significant shift from the current scenario, where only about 1% of employees own shares, according to an insider source. The initiative was revealed in a memo from Chief Executive Nir Bar Dea, timed with the firm's 50th anniversary and coinciding with a stellar performance by the Pure Alpha fund, its flagship macro investment.

Despite the announcement, Reuters has not confirmed how much of the company will be allocated to employees or the specific conditions of the equity offer.

