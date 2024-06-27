Left Menu

Indian government bonds in JP Morgan Govt bond Index from June 28th

Indian Government Bonds are set to be included in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index, Emerging Market (GBI-EM) from June 28. The inclusion will take place over a period of 10 months starting June 28, 2024, through to March 31, 2025.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:11 IST
Indian government bonds in JP Morgan Govt bond Index from June 28th
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Government Bonds are set to be included in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index, Emerging Market (GBI-EM) from June 28. The inclusion will take place over a period of 10 months starting June 28, 2024, through to March 31, 2025. India will have a 1 per cent weightage in the JPMorgan Emerging Market (EM) Bond index, which will gradually rise to 10 per cent over a 10-month period, at an inclusion rate of about 1 per cent weight per month. The inclusion is estimated to bring USD 20-25 billion of inflows into the Indian bond market. However, India's index-eligible bonds have already attracted USD 10 billion since the inclusion was announced in September last year

On September 21, 2023, Global index provider JPMorgan announced that it would include Indian government's bonds in its emerging market indices. Only Indian government bonds issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) will be included in the indices. All FAR-designated IGBs maturing after December 31, 2026, will be eligible to be included in the JPMorgan Emerging Market (EM) Bond index.

In the post-monetary policy press conference on June 7, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is not worried about the big foreign fund inflows from global bond inclusion "The RBI has a number of instrumentalities to manage the flows. We have managed it in the past and we will manage it in future also. No worries on that," Das said

Experts believe the index inclusion-related heavy flows is likely to boost demand for Indian government securities in the current fiscal, once short-term liquidity issues in certain papers get sorted. Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds.com says the inclusion of Indian Government bonds in JP Morgan Index is a watershed moment for the fixed-income markets in India "This compulsorily puts Indian bond markets on the radar of global bond investors and although initial investments are supposed to be to the tune of USD 25-30 billion, index inclusion paves the way for this number to keep growing in the next few years," said Vishal Goenka

Goenka further added, it is important to grow the investor base for any market, and index inclusion helps in expanding the number of players, which further benefits everyone in the form of additional market liquidity. "Global investors have been looking to allocate capital to emerging markets given their reluctance to invest in other large countries like Russia or China in the past couple of years. Hence, the timing of this index inclusion is also almost perfect.

I reckon investments will start via government bonds initially, but filter into AAA to lower credit ratings as well in the years to come." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024