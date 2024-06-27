Fire at MV Pilobhabi Ferry Under Repair in Phoenix Bay

A fire broke out at a vehicle ferry undergoing repairs in the dry Marine Dockyard at Phoenix Bay on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Six fire tenders were mobilized to control the flames at MV Pilobhabi, with no reported injuries. SP (Fire & Emergency Services) Manjeet Sheoran confirmed, "Around 12.40 pm, we got information about the incident. Our personnel immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control within 15 minutes. It was a minor fire and no casualties or injuries have been reported."

Sheoran added that no workers or engineers were present on the vessel when the blaze erupted as it was their lunch break. MV Pilobhabi previously operated between Chatham and Bambooflat jetties in South Andaman but was withdrawn for repairs on January 25, 2022. Currently, MV Mus and MV Lapathy serve the route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)