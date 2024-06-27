Fire at MV Pilobhabi Ferry Under Repair in Phoenix Bay

Left Menu

A fire broke out at MV Pilobhabi, a vehicle ferry under repair at Marine Dockyard in Phoenix Bay. Six fire tenders quickly controlled the blaze without any injuries reported. The ferry service between Chatham and Bambooflat had been withdrawn in January 2022 due to repair works.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:19 IST
A fire broke out at a vehicle ferry undergoing repairs in the dry Marine Dockyard at Phoenix Bay on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Six fire tenders were mobilized to control the flames at MV Pilobhabi, with no reported injuries. SP (Fire & Emergency Services) Manjeet Sheoran confirmed, "Around 12.40 pm, we got information about the incident. Our personnel immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control within 15 minutes. It was a minor fire and no casualties or injuries have been reported."

Sheoran added that no workers or engineers were present on the vessel when the blaze erupted as it was their lunch break. MV Pilobhabi previously operated between Chatham and Bambooflat jetties in South Andaman but was withdrawn for repairs on January 25, 2022. Currently, MV Mus and MV Lapathy serve the route.

