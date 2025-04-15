Jones Leads Major Delegation to Chatham Islands for Regional Growth Summit

In a significant move to support regional development and infrastructure investment, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones will lead one of the largest government and business delegations in recent years to the Chatham Islands tomorrow. The visit marks the latest in a series of regional summits focused on accelerating economic growth and resilience through the government’s $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

Speaking ahead of the trip, Minister Jones emphasized the importance of engaging directly with the remote community of the Chatham Islands, which faces unique geographical and economic challenges.

“It is important, given the relative isolation of the islands, to take the summit to the people who live there,” said Mr Jones. “The Chathams has an infrastructure deficit and I am going there in person to share with the locals the criteria of the Regional Infrastructure Fund and how they can apply for project funding.”

Jones’ visit underscores the Coalition Government’s broader regional development strategy, which includes targeted investments in energy, water storage, tourism, Māori economic development, and local resilience.

A Strong Turnout Expected for a Critical Discussion

The Chatham Islands summit is expected to attract a strong turnout from local residents, businesses, and iwi. The event will be a chance for the community to engage directly with senior decision-makers and experts who can offer guidance on infrastructure planning and funding application processes.

The delegation will include several government ministers and MPs, technical and policy experts, private sector leaders, and officials from various agencies. This multidisciplinary team aims to provide practical insights and foster partnerships with Chatham Islanders in areas such as energy innovation, sustainable fishing, tourism development, and alternative land use practices.

Minister Jones highlighted the need to continue assessing past investments, referencing the earlier support provided through the now-retired Provincial Growth Fund (PGF).

“I’m keen to see how the Crown’s previous investments through the PGF have contributed to the local economy. Boosting resilience is critical, particularly in isolated communities like the Chathams,” he said.

Rātana Band’s Visit Marks Cultural Significance

In a special cultural gesture, the Minister will also be accompanied by the Rātana Band—an uncommon visit that acknowledges the historical and spiritual ties between the Rātana Church and the Chatham Islands community. The band’s presence adds a significant ceremonial dimension to the summit and is expected to be warmly received by locals.

Regional Infrastructure Fund Gains Momentum

The Chatham Islands summit is part of a broader campaign to engage regional communities directly as the government rolls out the RIF. Since its inception, the fund has received over 260 applications and committed more than $580 million to projects nationwide.

According to Mr Jones, the fund prioritizes projects that align with the Government’s focus on enabling sustainable growth, supporting renewable energy initiatives, and increasing resilience to economic and environmental shocks.

“Approved investments align with our focus areas—water storage, energy generation, Māori economic development, and increasing resilience. These investments are essential to building stronger, self-sufficient regions,” said the Minister.

Continuing the National Outreach

The Chatham Islands summit marks the 12th in a series of regional summits held by Minister Jones since the launch of the RIF initiative. More than 1,300 stakeholders have participated in these sessions to date, with upcoming summits scheduled for Wairarapa and Kāpiti on 9 May, and Otago on 16 May.

The Regional Infrastructure Fund operates as a capital fund, designed to fast-track infrastructure delivery across New Zealand’s provinces. Some of the $580 million in committed funding includes both fully approved projects and ring-fenced allocations for key priority areas, pending final approvals.

With the Chatham Islands poised to take the spotlight at tomorrow’s summit, the event represents not only a strategic investment opportunity but also a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to inclusive, community-led regional development.