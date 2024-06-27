Sudan's Famine Crisis: 755,000 Face Starvation Amid Clashes

International experts have painted a stark and grim outlook for war-torn Sudan, warning that 755,000 people are facing potential famine in the upcoming months amid relentless clashes between rival factions.

The latest findings stem from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an initiative that includes over a dozen U.N. agencies, aid organizations, governments, and other bodies. The IPC's recent report indicates that 8.5 million people are experiencing severe food shortages after 14 months of sustained conflict in Sudan.

The northeastern African nation plummeted into chaos in April last year when tensions between the country's military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, erupted into open combat.

