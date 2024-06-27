Zomato Expands Restaurant Services Hub Nationwide
Zomato announced the nationwide expansion of its 'restaurant services hub', providing a comprehensive one-stop solution to help restaurants scale up. The platform offers services including staffing and licensing, and has already supported over 3,200 establishments. This is part of Zomato's vision to build a resilient restaurant ecosystem.
Zomato has revealed plans to extend its 'restaurant services hub' nationwide, aiming to provide a comprehensive solution to aid restaurants in scaling up. The hub, which offers services such as staffing and licensing essentials, has already benefited over 3,200 establishments in the past six months.
The company aims to simplify the complexities involved in running a restaurant, from selecting the ideal location and finding suppliers to acquiring necessary licenses and hiring staff. 'Our platform is a step towards creating a full-stack solution for any restaurant owner looking to establish or grow their business,' said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery at Zomato.
To further support restaurant partners, Zomato is set to introduce additional services, including POS device integrations and hygiene audits. These efforts align with the company's goal of fostering a resilient and inclusive ecosystem. The announcement comes shortly after competitor Swiggy introduced a feature to connect restaurants with staffing experts via its partner app.
