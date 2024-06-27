Unruly Passenger on Indigo Flight Faces Legal Actions

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was marred by an incident involving a woman passenger who engaged in abusive behavior towards the cabin crew over a seat change request, according to a police official.

The episode unraveled on Monday when the flight, carrying 175 passengers, took off 29 minutes late. The woman, seated in position 9, refused to move to seat 15 when requested by the crew. Following a lavatory visit 15 minutes later, she began verbally abusing and misbehaving with the staff.

Despite the crew's initial attempts to disregard her outbursts, the situation escalated, compelling both the crew and other passengers to lodge complaints. She was subsequently declared an unruly passenger following protocol and handed over to Sahar police in Mumbai. Upon receiving a crew member's complaint, she was booked under the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules.

