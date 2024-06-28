Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 Injures Six Amid Heavy Rains

Six individuals sustained injuries when a section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed onto cars amid heavy rains, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials reported.

Authorities have initiated a search operation to confirm that no others are trapped inside the damaged vehicles.

Apart from the roof sheet, the support beams also gave way, causing damage to cars parked in the terminal's pick-up and drop area.

All injured persons have since been hospitalized, DFS officials noted.

Of the six, one individual was rescued from a car struck by an iron beam, officials added. Three fire-tenders responded after receiving a call around 5:30 am. In light of the incident, flight departures at Terminal-1 have been suspended, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, in a post on X, stated that he is personally overseeing the situation and that the injured have been transported to the hospital.

''Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are at the site. Airlines have been advised to assist affected passengers. Rescue operations continue,'' Naidu remarked.

