Airtel Announces Significant Hike in Mobile Tariffs After Reliance Jio's Move

Bharti Airtel has announced a 10-21% increase in mobile tariffs for prepaid and postpaid users, effective from July 3. This hike follows a similar move by Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator. The new rates aim to ensure financial health and support significant investments in network technology.

Updated: 28-06-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:43 IST
In a significant move, Bharti Airtel announced on Friday a 10-21% hike in prepaid and postpaid mobile tariffs, which will be effective from July 3. This follows a similar announcement by Reliance Jio, marking the industry's first major tariff increase in two-and-a-half years.

Airtel's new tariffs are designed to ensure a financially healthy business model, with hikes ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 600 depending on the plan. For instance, the daily data add-on rate of 1GB will increase from Rs 19 to Rs 22, while the 365-day validity plan offering 2GB/day will see rates jump from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,599.

In the category of unlimited voice plans, the 28-day validity plan that offers 2GB of data will now cost Rs 199, up from Rs 179. Despite the increases, Airtel has emphasized that entry-level plans will see only modest price hikes, ensuring minimal impact on budget-conscious consumers. The telecom industry sees this level of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) as crucial for substantial investments in network technology and spectrum.

