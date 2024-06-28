Airtel Announces Significant Hike in Mobile Tariffs After Reliance Jio's Move

In a significant move, Bharti Airtel announced on Friday a 10-21% hike in prepaid and postpaid mobile tariffs, which will be effective from July 3. This follows a similar announcement by Reliance Jio, marking the industry's first major tariff increase in two-and-a-half years.

Airtel's new tariffs are designed to ensure a financially healthy business model, with hikes ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 600 depending on the plan. For instance, the daily data add-on rate of 1GB will increase from Rs 19 to Rs 22, while the 365-day validity plan offering 2GB/day will see rates jump from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,599.

In the category of unlimited voice plans, the 28-day validity plan that offers 2GB of data will now cost Rs 199, up from Rs 179. Despite the increases, Airtel has emphasized that entry-level plans will see only modest price hikes, ensuring minimal impact on budget-conscious consumers. The telecom industry sees this level of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) as crucial for substantial investments in network technology and spectrum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)