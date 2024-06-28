Tragic Collision: Train Clashes with Bus in Slovakia, 7 Dead
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:45 IST
Seven people died and five others were injured when a train collided with a bus at a crossing in Slovakia on Thursday evening, emergency services said.
The collision occurred near Nove Zamky, 110 km (68 miles) east of the capital Bratislava, as the international train travelled from Prague to Budapest, state railway company ZSSK said. Slovak and Czech media reported that none of the victims were on the train, which was carrying more than 100 passengers.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
