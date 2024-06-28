Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Train Clashes with Bus in Slovakia, 7 Dead

Seven people were killed, and five others injured in Slovakia when a train collided with a bus near Nove Zamky. The international train was traveling from Prague to Budapest and had over 100 passengers, none of whom were harmed. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Tragic Collision: Train Clashes with Bus in Slovakia, 7 Dead
Seven people died and five others were injured when a train collided with a bus at a crossing in Slovakia on Thursday evening, emergency services said.

The collision occurred near Nove Zamky, 110 km (68 miles) east of the capital Bratislava, as the international train travelled from Prague to Budapest, state railway company ZSSK said. Slovak and Czech media reported that none of the victims were on the train, which was carrying more than 100 passengers.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

