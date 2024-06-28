Left Menu

Guar Seed Prices Surge Amid Firm Market Trends

Guar seed prices increased by Rs 42 to Rs 5,320 per 10 quintals in futures trade. Speculators expanded their positions due to firm trends in the spot market and limited supply from growing regions, which contributed to the price rise.

In a significant development on Friday, guar seed prices surged Rs 42, reaching Rs 5,320 per 10 quintals in futures trade.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange witnessed this rise as speculators widened their positions, driven by a robust trend in the spot market.

According to market experts, limited supplies from major growing belts primarily fueled the price increase.

