Guar Seed Prices Surge Amid Firm Market Trends

In a significant development on Friday, guar seed prices surged Rs 42, reaching Rs 5,320 per 10 quintals in futures trade.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange witnessed this rise as speculators widened their positions, driven by a robust trend in the spot market.

According to market experts, limited supplies from major growing belts primarily fueled the price increase.

