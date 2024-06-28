Guar Seed Prices Surge Amid Firm Market Trends
Guar seed prices increased by Rs 42 to Rs 5,320 per 10 quintals in futures trade. Speculators expanded their positions due to firm trends in the spot market and limited supply from growing regions, which contributed to the price rise.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development on Friday, guar seed prices surged Rs 42, reaching Rs 5,320 per 10 quintals in futures trade.
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange witnessed this rise as speculators widened their positions, driven by a robust trend in the spot market.
According to market experts, limited supplies from major growing belts primarily fueled the price increase.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Palm Oil Imports Surge Amid Steady Prices
Tech Rally Boosts Nasdaq Futures Amid Interest Rate Speculations
Mumbai and Delhi Housing Prices Soar in Global Rankings
Nasdaq Futures Surge: Tech Stocks and Fed Rate Cuts Drive Market Optimism
Dollar Strengthens Despite Softer Producer Prices: Fed's Hawkish Tone Prevails