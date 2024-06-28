NODWIN Completes 100% Acquisition of Freaks 4U in Rs 271 Crore Deal

NODWIN, a notable player in the esports industry and a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has successfully acquired a 100% stake in the European esports firm Freaks 4U. The acquisition, valued at Rs 271 crore, solidifies NODWIN's presence in the global esports market.

The share swap deal will initially increase NODWIN's stake in Freaks 4U to 57%, with the remaining 43% to be swapped later. Key founders of Freaks 4U, including Michael Haenisch, Matthias Remmert, and Jens Enders, will eventually convert their stakes into NODWIN shares. The collaboration has already yielded successful projects such as the PUBG Mobile Global Open.

'This acquisition is a pivotal step in our global growth strategy,' stated Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming. The move underscores NODWIN's ambition to expand its influence and reach in the burgeoning esports sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)