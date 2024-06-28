Left Menu

NODWIN Completes 100% Acquisition of Freaks 4U in Rs 271 Crore Deal

NODWIN, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has completed a 100% acquisition of European esports company Freaks 4U through a share swap deal worth Rs 271 crore. The move, which enhances NODWIN's stake from 13.51% to 100%, is pivotal in the company's global growth strategy.

Updated: 28-06-2024 19:14 IST
NODWIN, a notable player in the esports industry and a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has successfully acquired a 100% stake in the European esports firm Freaks 4U. The acquisition, valued at Rs 271 crore, solidifies NODWIN's presence in the global esports market.

The share swap deal will initially increase NODWIN's stake in Freaks 4U to 57%, with the remaining 43% to be swapped later. Key founders of Freaks 4U, including Michael Haenisch, Matthias Remmert, and Jens Enders, will eventually convert their stakes into NODWIN shares. The collaboration has already yielded successful projects such as the PUBG Mobile Global Open.

'This acquisition is a pivotal step in our global growth strategy,' stated Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming. The move underscores NODWIN's ambition to expand its influence and reach in the burgeoning esports sector.

