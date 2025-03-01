Left Menu

Haveli Investments Acquires AppViewX to Drive Global Growth

Haveli Investments has acquired AppViewX to bolster its leadership in certificate lifecycle management and public key infrastructure. The acquisition highlights the role of India's technological talent and appoints Dino DiMarino as CEO. The company aims for global expansion with new executive appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:57 IST
In a significant move, US-based private equity firm Haveli Investments has acquired AppViewX, a leader in certificate lifecycle management and public key infrastructure, for an undisclosed amount.

Haveli's acquisition underscores its confidence in AppViewX's market leadership and its dedication to harnessing India's technical talent for accelerating growth. The firm highlights India's crucial role in AppViewX's innovation ecosystem and future expansion.

Notably, industry veteran Dino DiMarino steps in as CEO, signaling a new growth phase. Additionally, AppViewX strengthens its leadership with Jim Vasil as CFO and Stephen Tarleton as Chief Revenue Officer.

