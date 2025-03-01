Haveli Investments Acquires AppViewX to Drive Global Growth

In a significant move, US-based private equity firm Haveli Investments has acquired AppViewX, a leader in certificate lifecycle management and public key infrastructure, for an undisclosed amount.

Haveli's acquisition underscores its confidence in AppViewX's market leadership and its dedication to harnessing India's technical talent for accelerating growth. The firm highlights India's crucial role in AppViewX's innovation ecosystem and future expansion.

Notably, industry veteran Dino DiMarino steps in as CEO, signaling a new growth phase. Additionally, AppViewX strengthens its leadership with Jim Vasil as CFO and Stephen Tarleton as Chief Revenue Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)