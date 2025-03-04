India: Poised for Global Growth amidst Geopolitical Uncertainties
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges local industries to seize global opportunities and become trusted partners amidst worldwide disruptions. He emphasizes India's role as a stable growth engine, advocating for reforms and innovative manufacturing for sustainable economic partnerships.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian industries to take significant steps to harness global opportunities, positioning India as a trusted partner in the production of quality goods amid worldwide supply-chain disruptions.
During a post-Budget webinar focused on regulatory, investment, and ease of doing business reforms, Modi highlighted that the global economic landscape requires dependable partners. He encouraged industries not to remain mere spectators but to actively seek roles and opportunities.
Modi emphasized India's resilience and growth potential, advocating continued collaboration between the government and industry to drive manufacturing and export sectors forward. The Prime Minister also urged states to implement ease of doing business reforms to attract investments, fostering competitive environments and advancing economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
