India's Development Model: A Blueprint for Global Growth
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran highlighted India's developmental achievements as a potential model for other countries. Addressing a seminar in Johannesburg, Nageswaran emphasized India's strategic role in forming global partnerships and stressed the importance of India-South Africa collaboration in trade and skill development.
- Country:
- South Africa
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran proposed that India's developmental experiences could serve as a blueprint for other nations to emulate. Speaking at a seminar in Johannesburg, Nageswaran outlined India's journey toward becoming a developed nation amid its democratic and federal governance structures.
Nageswaran emphasized the necessity for adaptable global partnerships in the current geopolitical climate. He advocated for creative collaborations that overcome differences, paving the way for economic growth and achieving the goals set in the Viksit Bharat initiative.
South African and Indian business leaders at the seminar also explored ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. Focus areas included mineral resource exports from South Africa and skill development in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing fields, further reinforcing bilateral trade relations within BRICS and other global forums.
(With inputs from agencies.)
