Left Menu

World Bank approves USD 1.5 billion to support India's low-carbon energy sector

This second financing stimulus will support green reforms to boost the production of green hydrogen and electrolyzers, critical technology needed for green hydrogen production.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:12 IST
World Bank approves USD 1.5 billion to support India's low-carbon energy sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank on June 29, approved USD 1.5 billion in financing to accelerate India's development of low-carbon energy. "The financing will help India promote low-carbon energy by scaling up renewable energy, developing green hydrogen, and stimulating climate finance for low-carbon energy investments.," the World Bank said in a blog post.

Apart from this second phase of financing stimulus, last year in June 2023, the World Bank approved the USD 1.5 billion First Low-Carbon Energy Programmatic Development Policy Operation, which supported the waiver of transmission charges for renewable energy in green hydrogen projects. With this financing, efforts will be made to enhance the market capability for green hydrogen. The emphasis will also be given to scaling up renewable energy and stimulating finance for low-carbon energy investments, as per the statement.

The second Low-Carbon Energy Programmatic Development Policy Operation will support reforms to boost the production of green hydrogen and electrolyzers, critical technology needed for green hydrogen production. The operation also supports reforms to boost renewable energy penetration, for instance, by incentivizing battery energy storage solutions and amending the Indian Electricity Grid Code to improve renewable energy integration into the grid. Recognising the need to separate India's economic growth from emission growth, the World Finance Organisation pointed out that decoupling economic growth from emissions growth will require scaling up renewable energy, especially in hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

It added that India will require an expansion of green hydrogen production and consumption as well as a faster development of climate finance to boost the mobilisation of finance for low-carbon investments. The reforms supported by the operation are expected to result in the production of at least 450,000 metric tons of green hydrogen and 1,500 MW of electrolyzers per year from the financial year 2025-26 onwards. In addition, it will also help to increase renewable energy capacity and support reductions in emissions by 50 million tons per year. The operation will also support steps to further develop a national carbon credit market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024