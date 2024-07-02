Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives on Pune-Solapur Highway

Five individuals from Telangana lost their lives while another was injured in a fatal car accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway. The car veered off the road and fell into a drainage pit, reportedly due to slippery conditions from heavy rain.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals from Telangana tragically lost their lives, and one person was injured on Tuesday in a car accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway, police reported.

The unfortunate incident happened near Dalaj village in the Bhigwan police jurisdiction.

Preliminary investigations reveal that six friends, all in their late 20s, were returning to Telangana from an outing in Mumbai when their vehicle lost control around 3:30 PM. Heavy rain likely caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the car plunging into a roadside drainage pit.

Five occupants died instantly, and the lone survivor has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The police are conducting further investigations into the accident.

