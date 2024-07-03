Tide Demonstrates Employee-centric Culture and Commitment to Career Growth

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 3: Tide(1) in India, a leading business financial platform for SMEs, has been recognised by the Great Places To Work® organisation, a global agency active in workplace culture, for its exceptional workplace environment. Tide's focus on employee well-being and professional development has earned it this prestigious recognition for the second year in a row.

Recognising the importance of continuous upskilling, Tide allocates a certain amount per employee per year towards learning and development (L&D). In order to encourage them to invest time in Learning and Development, there's also an annual leave allocation provided for employees in India and globally. Tide employees can use the budget to buy L&D resources from thousands of universally-recognised certification courses on partner platform Learnerbly, or any other approved global online learning platform. This empowers employees to enhance their skills, further their careers, and stay professionally agile and dynamic. An incredible 93% Tideans (Tide employees) say they feel Tide provides them with the right resources to work and grow. Celebrating this milestone, Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO, Tide in India, said, "Employees are at the heart of everything we do at Tide. We are committed to creating a workplace where every individual can thrive and grow. We believe in fostering an environment where people don't just do a job, they build a career." Around 84% of employees surveyed said they feel their work at Tide has a special meaning and it's 'not just a job'.

Tide's commitment to nurturing talent and diversifying avenues for growth includes inter-departmental and cross-country transfers based on merit. More than four fifths, or 81%, of employees feel Tide gives them opportunities for career growth. The company strongly believes in fostering a culture of learning and exploration, where employees can reach their full potential and excel. Singh added, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from Great Places To Work. It highlights how we foster a supportive and engaging workplace culture. With a strong emphasis on employee well-being and professional development, the certification is testimony to Tide's dedication to work-life balance and to the creation of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace for employees."

The survey was rolled out to over 900 employees, with 88% of Tideans saying they took immense pride in being part of Tide, while 86% consider it a psychologically and emotionally secure place to work. As part of the survey, employees were asked a series of culture-based questions around Tide's credibility, respect for employees, operational fairness and employee well-being. Tide also emphasises the significance of giving back to the community through volunteering. Employees are entitled to volunteering days off which is part of their L&D budget, on top of their annual leave.

In 2021, Tide made a commitment to create 1,000 jobs in India by 2026, and is already ahead of its target. An Indian-majority company by employee headcount, Tide has a technology centre in Hyderabad serving its global operations, along with offices in Delhi and Gurugram that house its business operations teams. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

(1) Tide is not a bank in India, but a business financial platform. Tide, in the UK is the leading digital platform in business banking services. We believe that a platform approach is the future of business and admin needs, allowing us to offer both financial and admin services to SMEs, saving them time (and money) to allow them to focus on what they love: running their businesses.

